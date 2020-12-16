A teenage thief forced his way into the Overgate and tried to make himself a smoothie before being chased through a shoe shop by police.

Shaun MacNair, 18, was snared after CCTV captured him jumping over the counter of Fuel juice bar in the early hours of the morning and making a drink for himself.

He then stole clothing from Schuh before being apprehended by police.

MacNair now risks a stint behind bars after he admitted breaking into the shopping centre on October 9.

The court heard how MacNair, who was wearing dark clothing with his face covered, broke into the Overgate through the Bank Street entrance just before 1am.

“The accused entered the juice bar climbing over the counter and tried to make a drink for himself with yoghurt and chocolate,” Mr Duncan said. “He climbed over the counter again and removed a large kitchen knife.

“At 1.36am, the accused was seen entering Schuh. The alarm was activated and police were called.”

MacNair was caught on camera putting items into bags before the police arrived and caught him.

In response to being cautioned and charged, he said: “I took those from Schuh. They are for my kid.”

The teen also pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to forcing his way into a man’s flat four days earlier.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan revealed how a resident in the block on Stirling Street shouted at MacNair to stop banging on a door.

MacNair said: “The guy upstairs is due me money so I’m trying to break into his flat. Do you have a problem with that?”

MacNair, currently on remand at Polmont young offenders institution, pleaded guilty to breaking into a flat on Stirling Street on October 5 and stealing a television and moneybox.

On October 9 he broke into the Overgate and stole a tub of yoghurt, a tub of chocolate and a large kitchen knife from Fuel.

MacNair also admitted stealing two bags, a baseball cap, nine sets of children’s socks, four shoe protector sprays, one pair of trainers and two female display trainers from Schuh.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence on him for reports to be prepared.

MacNair was remanded in custody and will return to court in January.