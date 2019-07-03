Dundee addict stole jewellery from his dad then handed himself in to police

A thief reported himself to the police for stealing jewellery worth £1,500 from his dad.

Bruce Cattanach, of Foggyley Place, committed the thefts at his parents’ address on Calderwood Close between October 29-31 last year in order to feed a drug habit.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a ring and bracelet on October 29, three rings and a necklace the following day and a watch and two bracelets on October 31.

Cattanach, who appeared from custody, also pleaded guilty to driving a car while unfit through drink or drugs on Langshaw Road on Friday.

It was revealed that Cattanach himself reported the thefts to police after confessing to his father.

Following his guilty pleas, Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence on Cattanach until July 24 for reports.

He was granted bail.