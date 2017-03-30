Thief stole iPad, vehicle and keys from home in Dundee

Gary Gibson, 27, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, was jailed for 12 months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gibson admitted stealing an iPad, mobile phones, keys and a purse and contents from a home on Bingham Terrace, Dundee, on November 22 or 23 last year.

He also admitted stealing a car from the same location and on the same date.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said: “The householder awoke to find the door was ajar and he simply closed it.

“When he prepared to leave for work he found his car keys had been stolen and then discovered the car was missing.

“When he phoned his mobile provider to report the phone stolen, checks revealed the phone was used to call the accused’s mother.”