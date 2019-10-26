Bungling crook stole games consoles and pizza after breaking into Dundee property – then tried to sell on his haul to victim’s pal

A hapless thief who stole games consoles, a bike and pizzas during a drug-fuelled break-in has been jailed.

John Phinn initially thought he was breaking into his ex-partner’s house before ransacking Steven Wilson’s property on Densfield Court.

He then tried to sell stolen PlayStation 4 consoles to a woman, not realising she was a friend of Mr Wilson, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Phinn committed the offence just days after being released on bail. His solicitor told the court Phinn turned to drugs after his ex had sold most of his possessions without his knowledge. A neighbour saw the 44-year-old knocking on Mr Wilson’s front door at 9am, shortly after he had left for the morning.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford said: “Later that morning, the complainer returned home and saw items were lying around and glass scattered across the floor. Various items were missing.

“The complainer later received a call from a friend that someone had tried to sell her two PS4s that once switched on, showed his name on it. She paid £100 to the accused to get the items safely returned.”dun

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Police attended Phinn’s home on Cunningham Street where they saw a silver bike outside. He allowed them entry and officers found an iPod, an iPhone and three pizzas in the living room. All of the items belonged to Mr Wilson.

Phinn then became irate when being taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street and caused damage to the inside of a vehicle.

Appearing from custody, Phinn pleaded guilty to breaking into a property and stealing a bike, electrical devices and food on August 23.

Solicitor Ian Houston said Phinn “turned to drugs for solace” after being stunned by the rapid deterioration in his relationship.

He told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown: “He believed that he was going to see his girlfriend but he went to the wrong house.”

Phinn was jailed for 30 months.