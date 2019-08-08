Thursday, August 8th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Thief stole from Dundee toy shop — and came back to do the same the next day

by Reporter
August 8, 2019, 6:05 am
© DC ThomsonEwen targeted Toy Town in the Overgate.
‘Desperation’ led a Dundee man to steal from a city centre toy shop on two consecutive days, the sheriff court has heard.

Colin Ewen, of St Boswells Terrace, was remanded for stealing toys worth more than £200 from a shop in the Overgate shopping centre.

The 36-year-old admitted taking items from Toy Town on both Friday and Saturday.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Ewen, who has struggled with drug addiction, committed the thefts out of “desperation” because of difficulties with his Universal Credit payments.

Sentence was deferred until later this month.

