Thief stole cash, alcohol, knives, soft drinks and keys from Dundee bar

A thief broke into a city cafe and bar before making off with £400.

William Neilson, of Tulloch Court, also stole knives, a bottle of alcohol, soft drinks and keys when he targeted Cafe Bubu and Draffens on Nethergate on April 8.

The 46-year-old emptied the till drawers of both establishments, which are in the same building.

The total value of the goods stolen was estimated at £877 with only £360 of property being recovered.

Solictior Kevin Hampton said Neilson was blighted by a drug addiction and was stealing to aid his habit.

Sentence was deferred until next month by Sheriff Alastair Brown for Neilson to engage with drug services.