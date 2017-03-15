A 59-year-old woman stole nearly £2,600 from her elderly friend, aged 77.

Rona Macdonald, of Happyhillock Walk, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

But today, her victim said he had “put the incident behind him” and still speaks to Macdonald in passing.

Macdonald was found guilty after trial of using a bank card belonging to the elderly man without his permission to steal £2,590 from his account.

She used the card repeatedly at an ATM Notemachine, at Hayat Supersaver Shop on Happyhillock Road, on various occasions between December 26 2013 and June 15 2015.

Macdonald originally faced 19 charges of stealing the man’s card then using it repeatedly at 18 different locations across the city to steal a total of £11,430.20.

But she was found not proven on all but one charge when the victim said he could not remember if he had authorised the transactions.

He said he would regularly give Macdonald his bank card and pin number. He told Dundee Sheriff Court he would ask her for £20 or £50 at a time because he was, he said, “too lazy to go to the bank” and admitted lending Macdonald £20 or £30 more often than he could remember.

When a number of individual transactions, all of £100 upwards, were put to him, the man said he was not sure if he had authorised them.

When asked if he would ever ask her to lift more than £100 on his behalf, he said: “No. That’s a lot of money.”

The court was shown CCTV of Macdonald going to the ATM at Hayat Supersaver Shop, on Happyhillock Road.

When asked if he had asked her to lift money for him from there, he replied: “I don’t even know where that is.”

Today, the victim said: “A lot of the time I gave her permission to use the card and get me money. I don’t know when every withdrawal was made.

“I went to the bank and noticed my card was missing. But I had given her it in the past and she knew my pin. She maybe took more than she was meant to — I wasn’t sure at the time how much was in my bank.

“I’m OK about it. She knows where I drink and came into the pub the other day. I’m an easy-going lad so I just said ‘hello’ to her. I don’t think there’s any chance of me getting the money back.”

Sentence was deferred until April 10.