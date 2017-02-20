Thief steals three-figure sum of cash from Dundee newsagent

Police are on the hunt for a man after a Dundee newsagent was raided.

The incident happened early on Friday evening at Avenue News on Blackness Avenue, near to the Sinderins.

A man entered to store and stole a three-figure sum of cash.

The shop owner wasn’t hurt during the theft, but was left shaken.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The incident occurred about 5:45pm on Friday February 17 and a three-figure sum of money was stolen.

“Officers are keen to trace a male, mid 20s, wearing a blue/black hooded jacket, black cotton tracksuit bottoms, trainers and black gloves.

“Anyone with any information should contact D Division on 101 quoting CR/4248/17 or speak to any Police Officer.