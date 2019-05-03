Thief steals from unconscious man on Coupar Angus street

Police are appealing for information about an alleged theft of an unconscious man in Perthshire.

The alleged theft happened between 10am and 11am on Thursday May 2 in Princes Croft, Coupar Angus.

A police statement said: “A 28 year old man was walking in the street when he took ill and fell unconscious.

“It is not known exactly how long he was unconscious for. However, when he regained consciousness he found that a number of items, including his mobile phone, house key and wallet containing cash had been removed from his trouser pockets.”

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 11. The reference is CR/11322/19.