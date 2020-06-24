Dundee thief smashes car window to steal bottle of gin, leaving teen driver angry and upset

A young Dundee motorist has been left shocked after a thief smashed her car window and made off with a bottle of gin.

Hope McDermott was horrified to discover the damage to her car, which had been vandalised while parked outside a friend’s house in Kirkton on Saturday night.

She said: “I’m really annoyed by it.

“I was quite shocked. I don’t know if it was just someone walking by who saw the alcohol or something, but it’s stupid.”

The white Volkswagen Polo, which was parked on Ambleside Avenue, had its rear window smashed in at some point between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A bottle of gin was stolen from the back of the car, however it is believed nothing else was taken. The random theft has left Hope shocked, along with many of her friends and family.

She said: “When I walked up on Sunday and saw that it was smashed I was just so surprised.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me. Obviously you see it online and in social media, but you don’t expect it in real life.

“As soon as I saw it I called my dad and then the police.

“My friends and family are quite angry too. We just want to know who did it.”

While no high value items were stolen from the car, the damage to the vehicle could leave the 19-year-old out of pocket.

“It could cost me £200 to get it fixed,” she said.

“The whole thing has been smashed, there was glass everywhere. This kind of thing has been happening a lot in this area, with car windows being smashed and things stolen from inside, I’ve seen a lot of it on Facebook.

“It just shouldn’t happen. There’s no need for people to do that.

“There was a camera facing the car, so hopefully the police will be able to get a face and find whoever did it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a theft and vandalism to a white Volkswagen Polo on Ambleside Avenue around 1.55pm on Sunday June 22 2020.

“It’s believed the incident happened overnight. Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 2135 of June 22.”