Thief ransacked Dundee man’s home in bid for revenge after having his jacket stolen

A thief ransacked a man’s house in a botched attempt at revenge.

Thomas Clarke, 40, amassed a haul of goods including games consoles, a Sunderland football top, camping equipment and a sporran from former serviceman Anthony Gailes’ home on Bonnybank Road in August.

Clarke, a serial offender, was previously angered after having his jacket stolen and was told the thief resided at Mr Gailes’ address.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mr Gailes had locked up his home on the day in question before leaving for a trip to England.

The alarm was raised at 10pm after a passer-by noticed four large bags containing various items had been placed against a fence nearby.

Mr Gailes was contacted by police and found doors and windows had been smashed with multiple items missing, including a bronze figure gifted to him after leaving the armed forces.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford said: “At 2.30pm the next day, police attended the Tivoli snooker club for a review of CCTV. The accused was identified entering the curtilage and leaving with the bags.

“Police were granted a search warrant for the accused’s flat.

“In the living room they found an Xbox 360 and controllers, a statue, Nike trainers, a Royal Marine top and a Sunderland football top among other items.”

Clarke, a prisoner at Perth, pleaded guilty to breaking into Mr Gailes’ home and stealing more than 30 different items on August 29.

Defence solicitor Andy Lyall said: “My client had met up with a group of people in the Hilltown area who allegedly tried to steal his games console before one of them made off with his jacket.

“He was given the address that he broke into. He saw what he believed was his coat, broke into the house and recovered a coat.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Clarke until November 6 for reports. He was remanded in custody.