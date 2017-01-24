A thief has been ordered to help police fish a bag of stolen medals from the River Tay before he is handed a lengthy jail sentence for a string of “contemptible” break-ins.

Ronald McKay, 38, stole the medals from Dundee and Angus College on September 17 last year after they had been given on loan by Evelyn Hood, 80.

The sheriff court heard Ms Hood was awarded the medals for her efforts in twinning Dundee and Orleans, France.

McKay also stole £2,600 of savings for the college staff’s Christmas party, more than £600 of which was being kept on behalf of exchange students, and a further £1,300 from other collection tins.

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court McKay had also stolen a mini van from the college car park and driven it for two hours before returning it.

Two weeks later, on October 2, McKay stole a hoard of valuable jewellery from a 79-year-old man by breaking into his home at Woodlands, Perth.

The fiscal said: “Rings, jewels, commemorative coins, £120 cash, watches, bracelets and necklaces were stolen.

“The watches included one given to the 79-year-old male for his 21st birthday and was of great sentimental value.”

McKay then broke into a locker at Carnoustie Leisure Centre, Links Parade, the following day and stole car keys and a mobile phone.

He then stole a car from the car park and drove off.

The fiscal said: “He was seen driving shortly thereafter in Broughty Ferry.

“Police activated their lights and sirens but he sped off, crossing a junction without stopping. He lost control and crashed into the side of a house.”

McKay, a prisoner at Perth, admitted six charges against him relating to the offences between September 17 and October 4 last year.

Solicitor Paul Parker Smith, defending, told the court McKay had placed the medals into a weighted holdall and thrown them into the River Tay, adding: “He is willing to take the police to exactly where the property was disposed of.”

Sentence was deferred until February 8 and McKay was remanded meantime and ordered to instruct police regarding where he disposed of the items.

A spokesman for Dundee and Angus College said: “We really hope that Evelyn Hood gets her medals back. She was really distraught at the theft of them.”