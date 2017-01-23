Thief makes off with CD haul after breaking into car

A ‘large number’ of CDs were stolen from a car parked in a Dundee street.

Police say the incident happened in Dundee’s Crescent Street, which links Victoria and Princes Streets, on Saturday at about 10.45pm.

The culprit smashed a window of the green Renault Clio to get into the car.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact police.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 or any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”