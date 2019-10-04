Thief locked up after stealing kid’s bike and then trying to sell it to Cash Converters

A sheriff jailed a thief who admitted stealing an 11-year-old boy’s bike.

David Hill, of St Giles Terrace, was caught after trying to sell the bike to Cash Converters in the city centre.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the bike was taken from a landing in the block where the boy lives.

Police had contacted Cash Converters with a description of the bike.

Hill, 26, pleaded guilty to stealing the bike from Tullideph Road between September 23-24 while subject to three bail orders.

Sheriff Alastair Brown also heard Hill committed the offence while subject to a drug treatment order. Solicitor Anne Duffy said Hill acted with another in taking the bike in a bid to feed his drug addiction.

Before jailing him for 12 months, Sheriff Brown said: “He’s let me down and he stole a laddie’s bike.”