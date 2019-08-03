Thief jailed for stealing thousands of pounds worth of clothes during raids on Dundee businesses

Clothes worth more than £4,000 were among the items a serial thief nicked during raids on city businesses.

Scott Ney also made off with tools and meat products during a “sneak theft” crime spree back in June.

The sheriff who jailed him heard Ney, from Americanmuir Road, had potentially completed a “record” amount of unpaid work from previous convictions.

Clothing firm Styles Online, based on Harrison Road, was the biggest loser when Ney stole clothes worth £4,240 on June 30. Police, however, were able to recover the stolen goods.

Ney also admitted stealing £63.28 worth of meat on June 18 from Booker Cash and Carry on Dunsinane Avenue, which was not recovered.

Arrol Road-based Scania Services was targeted on June 23 when Ney stole a quantity of tools. A week later, he returned to pinch a USB stick.

A fifth charge stated that Ney opened up a lockfast cabinet at NWH Waste Services on Nobel Road and stole a power tool worth £60.

The 27-year-old pled guilty from custody before Sheriff John Rafferty.

Solictor advocate Kris Gilmartin said the offences were committed at premises where “security was lax”.

Mr Gilmartin said the dad, who lives with his partner and two children, is often the primary carer for the kids while his partner is out working.

He told Sheriff Rafferty that Ney had received great benefit from being placed on community-based orders.

He said: “He must be close to a record for amount of unpaid work hours completed.

“When he is subjected to a court order his offending reduces dramatically. He reacts positively to being under the watchful eye of the court.

“Your lordship would of course be perfectly entitled to imprison Mr Ney and he can’t have any complaints about that.”

Before jailing Ney for a total of eight months, Sheriff Rafferty said: “I consider the submissions made for you. Everything that could be said for you has been said.

“I consider the issue of child care and also the fact a community-based disposal would have some potential rehabilitative effect. However, a custodial sentence is appropriate to punish you.

“Persons who commit offences of this nature will face a custodial sentence.”