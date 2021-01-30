Thief caught sitting in car after owner made flying visit to shop

A brazen thief was caught sitting in the driver’s seat of a man’s car after he made a flying visit to a shop.
The stunned owner clocked Ian Hendry, 53, behind the wheel holding his cigarettes on Panmure Street on New Year’s Day.
Dundee Sheriff Court heard the man was only in the shop for a few minutes before returning to find Hendry in the vehicle.
Continue Reading
