Thief from Dundee caught three years after crime when his fingerprints were found on a piggy bank

A thief was finally caught after his fingerprints were identified on a piggy bank.

Gary Ledger admitted stealing several items from a property on Strathmartine Road more than three and a half years ago.

But it was only recently that the Crown Office was able to prosecute him.

Ledger, of Kinneff Crescent, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to stealing a television, hair straighteners and £60 in cash while acting with another on April 1 2016.

The 33-year-old escaped the attention of the police after moving to the Newcastle area.

Solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said: “This is today’s contender for the oldest offence in court.”

It was revealed fingerprints found on a piggy bank at the scene matched Ledger’s.

After police managed to catch up with Ledger, he admitted his involvement but said: “It wasn’t me that forced the door open.”

Mr Parker-Smith said that at the time Ledger had a crippling drug addiction but was now drug free and has secured his own tenancy in Dundee.

He added: “He has no matters outstanding and is on the straight and narrow. He is now off the drugs.”

Deferring sentence on Ledger for social work reports, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “This is not a trivial matter. You have got a bad record and that makes it all the more serious.”

Ledger will return to court on November 18.