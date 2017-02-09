A thief who was ordered to help police recover a bag of stolen medals from the River Tay has been jailed for four years after refusing to help.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Ronald McKay, 38, stole the medals from Dundee and Angus College on September 17 and later dumped them in the river.

The medals had been loaned to the college by Evelyn Hood, 80, who received them for her efforts in twinning Dundee with Orleans in France.

McKay also stole £2,600 which had been saved towards the college staff Christmas party and a further £1,300 from other collection tins.

Fiscal depute John Adams told the court McKay had also stolen a van from the college car park and driven it for two hours before returning it.

Two weeks later, on October 2, McKay stole a hoard of valuable jewellery from a 79-year-old man after breaking into his home at Woodlands, Perth.

The fiscal said: “Rings, jewels, commemorative coins, £120 cash, watches, bracelets and necklaces were stolen.

“The watches included one given to the man for his 21st birthday and was of great sentimental value.”

McKay then broke into a locker at Carnoustie Leisure Centre, Links Parade, the following day and stole car keys and a mobile phone.

He then stole a car from the car park and drove off.

The fiscal said: “He was seen driving shortly thereafter in Broughty Ferry.

“Police activated their lights and sirens but he sped off, crossing a junction without stopping.

“He lost control and crashed into the side of a house.”

McKay, a prisoner at Perth, admitted six charges against him relating to the offences between September 17 and October 4 last year.

At a previous court appearance, he had been told to assist police find the medals he had dumped.

Solicitor Paul Parker Smith, defending, said: “The police went to see him about recovering the items but they were unsuccessful.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown also banned McKay from driving for five years.

He told McKay: “The medallions were given to their owner in recognition of the value of the work she had done for the community.

“You, by contrast, have done nothing but damage to the community.”