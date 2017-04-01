Steven Gill, 36, of Tulloch Court, had sentence deferred until June 20 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gill admitted assaulting his former partner Nadine Kelbie by striking her on the head at Irvine Street on January 15 last year.

He also admitted stealing clothing from Sports Direct, Overgate Shopping Centre, on January 29 and perfume from B&M Bargains, Wellgate Shopping Centre, on November 4 last year.

And he admitted having heroin at police HQ on the same date.

He also admitted being in the grounds of a property in Nesbitt Street, where it could reasonably be inferred he intended to commit theft, on February 23.

He also admitted placing items believed to be drugs in his mouth and swallowing at Arbroath Road on the same date.