Thief caught on CCTV raiding Indian restaurant in Dundee while wearing moon boot

A thief was caught on CCTV raiding an Indian restaurant while wearing a moon boot.

Martin Brown was caught on camera stealing £250 from Indos on Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street last June with his foot strapped in a medical shoe.

The 55-year-old also tried to force his way into Chinese eatery Mandarin Garden on South Tay Street in Dundee city centre on the same day.

A court heard that Brown – who appeared in the dock from custody in a wheelchair – was captured on CCTV entering Indos and removing the contents of the till.

The alarm was raised after an employee arrived for work at around 11.15am the next day.

Owner Allam Rassal was contacted and found that the back door of the premises had been forced open.

The panic button system had also been disengaged and showed signs it had been manually switched off.

CCTV footage showed Brown wearing a medical boot on his leg.

Speaking to the Tele, Mr Rassal said he was glad the incident had come to an end.

Brown, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted breaking into the restaurant on June 12 last year and stealing £250 and trying to break into the Mandarin Garden with intent to steal.

Solicitor Jane Caird said Brown was recently given a 16-month prison sentence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for a similar offence and will not be eligible for release until August 2020.

She added that Brown normally lives in the Sunderland area but regularly spends time in Scotland because of family difficulties.

Miss Caird said: “He does intend to stay in Scotland following his release from prison.

“He hopes that once he serves his sentence he can move here and get a fresh start upon his release.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Brown to 16 months in prison, to run concurrently with his present sentence.