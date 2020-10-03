Thief captured on bus CCTV after early morning raid on Dundee pub

CCTV footage from a bus helped to snare a crook who stole £200 from a city centre pub.

Brian Middleton was caught hopping aboard a bus in the early hours of September 16 – not long after he had forced his way into The Pillars Bar on Crichton Street.

The 41-year-old has now been locked up after pleading guilty to stealing the cash at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor David Currie revealed how Middleton, who has multiple previous convictions, had managed to break in through the front door of the boozer in the early hours of the morning.

“Entry was gained through the front door where damage was discovered the following day,” Mr Currie said.

“There was visible damage to the snibs and the padlock. The premises is not fitted with any alarm system.

“The money was found in a tip box and there was no recovery.”

Middleton, of Mossgiel Crescent, pleaded guilty from custody to breaking into the bar and stealing the money while subject to bail.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said Middleton had no recollection of the incident, adding that he was seen boarding the bus at 5.42am and was captured on CCTV leaving the area.

Mr Hampton told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “There was a great deal of forensic evidence and footage of him using the bus.

“He has a bad record for analogous offending. He’s pragmatic enough and understands that breaking into commercial premises in this manner would result in a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Carmichael jailed Middleton for 29 weeks.