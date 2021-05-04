Thief broke into Arbroath flat for camouflage flip-flops — and left with TV

A crook has been jailed after stealing a woman’s television just hours after she was arrested.

Bungling Steven McAdam took the opportunity to make off with the TV after sneaking in through the window to get his camouflage flip-flops back.

McAdam also admitted smashing a glass bottle against another man’s head at Forfar Sheriff Court in a separate incident.

Sheriff Gregor Murray locked up McAdam, a serial offender, for two years at Dundee Sheriff Court after he admitted breaking into the flat in Arbroath.

‘I accept… you wanted your flip-flops’

He said: “I accept you witnessed the window was open and you wanted your flip-flops back but you took things too far.

“This was an extremely clumsily executed crime.”

The court heard how McAdam, 26, had been at the woman’s flat before she was arrested by police in connection with another matter.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The accused said he wanted to go back and get his flip-flops.

“Police officers noticed that the items were there.

“The flat was locked after the witness was arrested. At 6.50pm on September 3, off-duty police officers noticed the accused carrying a large television.

“The witness came home after being released from custody and saw her property was missing.”

‘Squared up’ to bottle smash victim

A few weeks later, McAdam was at Forfar Sheriff Court when he was witnessed “squaring up” to Marcin Grabowski.

McAdam was pushed before hitting the man on the left side of the head causing the bottle to smash.

The thug shouted: “I need to see Billy, I need to see Billy,” referring to his solicitor Billy Rennie.

Mr Rennie told Sheriff Murray: “He accepts his behaviour at the flat was opportunistic and took full advantage.

“In the other incident, he and the other man both ended up in a stand-off and unfortunately Mr McAdam overreacted to being pushed.”

McAdam, a prisoner at Barlinnie, pled guilty to breaking into the flat on St Vigeans Road on September 3 and stealing a television and a make-up bag.

He struck Mr Grabowski on the head with a glass bottle at Forfar Sheriff Court on September 24.

McAdam was jailed for 24 months.