A 36-year-old Dundee man stole scores of items from a Dundee home.

Alexander Westwater, 36, of Thurso Crescent, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Westwater admitted stealing laptops, a headset, clothing, aftershave, computer accessories, jewellery and a charger from a property on Butters Place on December 24 last year.

Sentence was deferred until April 18.