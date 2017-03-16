A man broke into a woman’s home and stole various items.

Graham Soave, 28, was jailed for seven months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Soave admitted breaking into a property occupied by Kirsty Kelly in Restenneth Drive, Forfar, and stealing trainers, a mobile phone, a wallet and contents, a blue coat and a box of tobacco, while on bail.

He committed the offence on December 26 last year.

Christopher Scott, defending, said: “He had been making positive steps in his life.

“He was taking positive steps towards refraining from substance misuse but this was a blast from the past where he went back to his old ways.”