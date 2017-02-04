A man broke into a house and stole personal belongings, then broke into two cars and stole items from within them too.

Alan Rachwal, 25, a prisoner at HMP Addiewell, had sentence deferred until February 17 at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting three charges.

Rachwal admitted breaking into a property in Arthurstone Terrace on November 11 and stealing a wallet and cards, trainers, keys, clothing, an iPhone, bag, picnic table and a quantity of plugs.

He also admitted forcing open a lockfast vehicle and stealing keys from within, at the same location and on the same date.

Rachwal further admitted forcing open a vehicle in the city’s Nelson Street on the same date, stealing keys, a torch and a quantity of cash.