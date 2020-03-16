‘They’re sending the bairns now’: Dundee pensioner recounts his time spent fighting for the allies during WWII

Veteran soldier James Mann remembers arriving in Belgium during the Second World War, bright and breezy aged just 18 and seeing his older colleagues on the front line.

“They’re sending the bairns now,” was the reaction from his counterparts when they eventually addressed the teen after he’d arrived on foreign soil.

Now, 76 years on from his first involvement in the conflict, Dundee pensioner James is recounting his time fighting for the allies and the horrors of war he faced during his time at the front line.

“I will always remember the newspaper headline,” the 93-year-old said.

“It was on the boards they put outside for the paper, and it was handwritten “War is Declared.”

Initially, James’ life in Dundee’s West End continued as normal but, eventually, a letter came through the door.

James explained: “It was just two days after my eighteenth birthday in April, 1944 when I got called up. I remember knocking on my mum’s door to tell her, and she said, ‘Oh, they must be desperate’.

“I was slightly excited at being called up but I knew what she meant though.

“I then had to report to the Queen’s Barracks in Perth where you did six weeks of what they called primary training and then 10 weeks core training.”

Following his initial training, James soon found himself on a train down to Southampton and then onto mainland Europe towards the front line.

“I remember that we had to travel through London,” James said.

“It was about half an hour through the city and I’ll tell you, I never saw one house standing. They were all bombed to pieces.”

James and his fellow recruits were then loaded onto a boat going across the English Channel before eventually making their way to Belgium, where the reality of what he was facing soon dawned on the teenage soldier.

He said: “It was around July or August when we got to Belgium and I can remember thinking that we were trying to cut the Germans off. We then went onto Leuven, Brussels, and eventually went into the Ardennes.

“What I remember is that it was really, really cold. Every now and then we had to put a bullet up our rifles to keep them warm so it wouldn’t stick.”

James soon found himself engaging with the enemy as he progressed through Belgium and then into Holland but admitted warfare owed as much to luck as it did skill.

He added: “I was originally a rifleman in Argyll’s before I was transferred into what they called the S-Company in the Seaforth.

“All the battles felt the same though – you were either lucky, or not.

“I remember standing one time ready to go forward and someone shouted my name. When I turned round to see him, a machine gun burst nearly took the pack off my back. So, by calling me, he saved me.

“I have had to fight for my life, but I am convinced I was looked after.”

The Monifieth pensioner eventually found himself in northern Germany, where he came across the horrors of Belsen just weeks before the concentration camp was liberated in April 1945.

He said: “No word of a lie, it was on my 19th birthday when we saw it. There was six railways leading to it and you could smell it before you reached it.”

Although the axis powers eventually surrendered to the Allied Forces in May 1945, James had to remain in Germany for a further year as the beginning of the Cold War began to emerge.

He reflected that his experiences made life “very difficult” when he did finally return home.

Ironically, James ended up living in West Germany after meeting his wife, who was from Bremen, whilst working for the post office in England.

The couple spent over 20 years living just outside Bremen before moving back to Dundee in the early 90s to enjoy their retirement.