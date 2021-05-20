A man was repeatedly stabbed and robbed after being accused of stealing £20.

Ronald Kinmond screamed “they are killing me” as Helen Rankine continuously stabbed him all over his body on Dundonald Street, Dundee.

Rankine, 49, and 33-year-old Shelly Clark then chased a bloodied Mr Kinmond as he tried to escape.

The victim was found to have around 40 small wounds over his face and hands.

Both women, currently on remand at HMP Edinburgh, are now facing lengthy jail terms after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Claims were made that Mr Kinmond had stolen money from the pair.

Took money from bundle in shoe

The court was told how he woke at 4am to the sound of knocking at his front door.

He saw Rankine standing in the close and she asked him for a loan of £5 to buy drugs.

Mr Kinmond had between £210 and 220 in his shoe and took £5 from the bundle.

Fiscal depute Michelle Mooney said Rankine then entered his home accompanied by Clark and began to stab him.

“He tried to run out of his home to make his way to Maryfield police office,” Ms Mooney said.

“As he ran, he shouted to his neighbours ‘phone the police they are trying to kill us’.

“The accused Rankine stabbed the complainer as he tried to escape, striking him on the face, hands, back, arms and legs.”

Pinned to ground

A neighbour overheard Kinmond scream “they’re killing me” at around 5.10am and looked out of his spyhole to see Rankine stabbing Mr Kinmond, while Clark held him down.

Rankine shouted: “You stole that 20 quid,” as she continued to stab Kinmond.

He managed to flee the close but fell over before being kicked on the head and body by Rankine.

She again tripped the victim up as he tried to run.

Two witnesses walking on the street pinned Mr Kinmond down after Rankine claimed that he had tried to rape and rob her and Clark.

Police arrived and found Kinmond bleeding.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he was found to have around 40 small, superficial wounds across his face and hands.

Mr Kinmond also suffered blunt trauma on his left brow and a laceration to the same area, as well as an abrasion on his left knee and scratches on the top of his neck and back.

Stolen cufflink

Rankine was found with medication, a cufflink and money she had taken from Mr Kinmond.

Rankine admitted seizing Mr Kinmond’s body, repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife, pursuing him as he fled, tripping him up, biting him on the head, repeatedly kicking him on the head and body as well as robbing him of money, a cufflink and medication on Dundonald Street on December 12 last year.

Both women attended at Dundonald Street and shouted, swore, acted aggressively, demanded money, pursued Mr Kinmond as he fled and demanded money.

Clark was found in possession of a screwdriver and gave police a fake name.

Rankine also breached a curfew by being outside her then home address.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on the pair until next month for reports to be prepared.

He continued to remand Rankine and Clark in custody.