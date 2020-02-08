‘They’re a destructive force’: Reptile charity tells keepers to do research after taking in 13ft snake

A reptile charity has warned people to be vigilant when taking in pet snakes – after having to take in a 13ft python who was destroying its owners house.

Bertha, a Burmese python, was taken in by the Dundee-based charity Small Scales six months ago after living in two previous homes.

The colossal python’s original owner was so scared of it that she overfed the snake to keep it docile, leading it becoming severely overweight.

Bertha was then taken in by another woman who was forced to hand her over to the charity after she burst out of her enclosure and trashed the woman’s flat.

Elizabeth Gardener, who is a trustee of Small Scales along with husband Sean, said: “Bertha’s previous owner told us that she was too destructive.

“The owner couldn’t keep her after she ruined the flat.”

Bertha now lives in an 8ftx4ft enclosure at the home of Elizabeth and Sean, and they believe that anyone who want to keep a snake of her size should do as much research as possible.

Elizabeth said: “People get snakes like Bertha as babies and end up with these big and unmanageable animals.

“You hear people say that their 13ft, but you don’t realise how big they are until you actually see them.

“People just think that they’ll have a big snake that looks cool but it ends up being a burden and dangerous.

“Make no mistake, Bertha could kill us. We have to handle her together, never alone.

“Unless you know exactly what you’re getting into, don’t get one.

“They’re a destructive force. When we need to clean her out, we don’t get in there alone with her.”

Sean added: “We’re not encouraging or discouraging people from getting one, it’s a fine line.

“People need to research and find out what they’re getting into so that they know.”

The charity also care for a male Burmese python named Biscuits, who measures in at 12ft long.

They plan to use him for educational, outreach programmes to help people learn more about snakes.

Bertha pales in comparison to world’s biggest

While Bertha may seem large, it doesn’t come close to the world’s biggest pet snake.

That title goes to Medusa, a 25ft Reticulated python from Kansas City, USA.

The 15-year-old giant of python has become a tourist attraction in her home town, gathering visitors from all over the world to her home in Missouri.

The previous record holder, a 24ft python called Fluffy, lost the title in 1975 after Medusa outgrew him and took the record.

Medusa now enjoys the life of a celebrity, complete with her own pool. the giant snake is also fed on a diet of deer and goats.

Outside of captivity, larger snakes have been recorded. A 26ft reticulated python was found at a construction site in Malaysia 4 years ago, and later in 2016 a 33ft snake was found by construction workers in the Amazon.

The green anaconda weighed in at a whopping 63lb and is believed to be one of the biggest snakes in the world.