‘They thought I was dead and gone’ – Angus veteran reunited with soldier pals after 25 years

An Arbroath veteran has been reunited with a group of old army buddies who have been searching for him for 25 years.

John “Shuggy” Henderson, who was born in Dundee and now lives in Arbroath, has finally been put in contact with his old mates following an extensive Facebook search.

Jimmy Simpson, who served with John, had lost touch with his friend and feared he may even have died.

But after a post on a Facebook page was spotted by John’s sister-in-law, Betty Gault, James’ decades-old search was over.

John, 69, who has since set up his own Facebook account, said: “It’s great, all these memories have come flooding back to me.

“My phone’s been red hot since they first found me.

“It was James Simpson who first got in touch with me, and since then my phone’s exploded.

“We were ragamuffins, honestly we were.

“It was just like Band of Brothers – we went all over the world, just laughing and joking and drinking.”

John first joined the Air Defence Regiment Royal Artillery in 1975, and made several friends in the military.

The group served together in the Falklands and Northern Ireland, and were also stationed in Dortmund, Germany.

After he left the army in 1984, the soldier lost contact with many of his friends, who made attempts to reach out in recent years but couldn’t track him down due to his lack of online presence.

John is now looking forward to getting to meet up with all of his friends in person for a drink and a laugh.

He said: “When we get together again, the stories that will be flying about.

“They’ve been hunting for me high and low, and if it wasn’t for lockdown then we’d all be sitting in the pub together right now.

“It’s just crazy.”

Jimmy said he as shocked at how easy it was to regain contact on social media.

He said: “It’s brilliant, we’ve been searching for John for quite a while.

“At the weekend I posted on the Missing Person’s Scotland page, and I was amazed at how quickly he was found.

“You sort of give up hope, because you don’t know if they’re even on any technology, or if something’s happened.

“It must have only been 10 or 12 hours that it was up.”

The 54-year-old, who lives is Glasgow, is delighted to be back in contact with his old friend.

He said: “It’s a soldier thing, as soon as we started talking we just got back to normal, there was no awkwardness or anything.

“There’s definitely quite a bit of catching up to do, I didn’t even know he was married.

“As soon as lockdown is over, we’ll be up to see him.”