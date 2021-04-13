‘They made daddy better’: Dundee toddler raises cash for cancer charity with sponsored walk

A Dundee toddler has raised over £600 for MacMillan Cancer Support as a way to say thanks for all the support they gave his father.

Four-year-old Jaxon McLean walked four miles along the city’s waterfront on Thursday April 8.

The youngster was inspired to carry out the challenge after his dad John was diagnosed with cancer in November.

John’s illness left him unable to work for five months and during his time off, MacMillan gave the family a financial grant to compensate for their loss of income.

Jaxon’s grandfather, Alastair McLean, explained: “Back in November we received the news that Jaxon’s dad, John, had cancer, the tumour was growing on his kidney and he required surgery to remove part of his kidney and the tumour.

“It was such a scary and uncertain time for us as a family.

“We contacted Macmillan who offer so many services from advice and support to financial assistance.

“After receiving a grant from them which was really appreciated, we decided to try and raise some money to give back to them.

“We never thought we would need such financial help but you never know what life will throw at you, so we nominated Jaxon to do a little sponsored walk so we can hopefully donate something back to these amazing people.”

Jaxon was joined on his walk by his three-year-old cousin Theo and their two friends, Emily and Ruby.

The little team originally planned to walk across the Tay Bridge, but due to high winds they changed their plans and walked almost four miles along the waterfront.

Jaxon said: “We raised money for the people who made daddy better.

“It was good but really windy.

“We stopped for a picnic too.

“They said thank you for the help and mummy and daddy said they’re really proud of me.”

At the time of writing, Jaxon’s JustGiving page has raised £675 for the charity.

Alastair added: “I’m over the moon, so impressed with the kids and what they’ve done.

“Four miles is a lot to walk, especially for kids that small and in that kind of weather, their energy levels were unbelievable.

“The main thing that has impressed me as well is just how much people have been willing to donate to the nurses at MacMillan, it’s totally blown away all our expectations.

“I just want to thank everyone who’s donated, it’s been absolutely amazing.”