St Andrews residents have demanded their streets back amid claims active travel scheme Spaces for People is hurting the town centre.

The active travel programme is designed to increase pedestrianisation and has been hailed for its positive impact on other nearby communities.

But residents have criticised the “haphazard” roll out in St Andrews and the loss of 69 parking spaces which business owners argue are crucial to trade.

Fife Council reversed some of the measures after nearly 60 traders signed a letter opposing the changes.

But further updates have left business owners outraged all over again.

Workers placed planters on Church Street to reduce the two traffic lanes to one and increase walking room.

But the barriers that previously carried out that task were left dumped in the space for two weeks, rendering it useless to pedestrians.

Why are business owners against the changes?

Traders fear the restrictions will hurt footfall, arguing St Andrews relies on drivers for trade.

Fisher and Donaldson owner Eric Milne is one of those unhappy with the changes.

His Church Street store has halved its staff numbers from six to three since the start of the pandemic. He blames the effect Spaces for People has had on trade.

He said: “This a thinly veiled way of pedestrianisation of St Andrews by stealthily removing parking and reducing traffic throughout the town under the auspices of Spaces for People.

“Fife Council implement their ideas and strategies against our wishes with no proper consultation.

“They refuse to answer emails requesting how and when the temporary measures are to be removed by.

“All they are doing is turning the town into a farce.”

There’s no way that’s safe.” Lyanna Winter, Cook Central owner

Also on Church Street is Cook Central, which Lyanna Winter has ran for about eight years.

She has witnessed double decker buses struggling to navigate the narrower road.

“The corner of the buses have to go over the kerb now. There’s no way that’s safe.

“It would have been better if they made our side of the road the pedestrianised one. I don’t understand it.

“I think the town has been busy, but people are talking about how bad the changes have been.”

A 30-40% reduction in footfall

Fine wine trader Peter Wood, who has operated St Andrews Wine Company on Bell Street for about eight years, has noticed his business drop.

“It’s not fair to compare the footfall to the years prior to the pandemic, because that’s almost like another world now, but when we first reopened after lockdown I took note of how busy we were.

“Then a couple of weeks later the Spaces for People changes were made and business quickly dropped by about 55%.

“It has since gone up a bit since then, but we are still about 30-40% down when compared to those first few weeks before the changes were made.”

Peter feels the principle of Spaces for People is sound, but that the implementation in St Andrews has been “haphazard”.

“I was in the shop everyday throughout lockdown because we started a delivery service and I didn’t once see a council official out to assess the roads.

There has been zero consultation.” Peter Wood, St Andrews Wine Company owner

“It’s like they’ve just looked at a map and thought ‘this will do here, that will do there’.

“There has been zero consultation.

“If people were using the space that would be one thing, but they’re not.”

‘Outcome could not be further’ from project goals

BID (Business Investment District) St Andrews has been representing local companies in discussions with Fife Council.

They claim the local authority has not been listening to concerns.

Jane Kennedy, BID St Andrews manager, said: “Spaces for People had the potential to create some amazing temporary projects… however, the outcome could not have been further from this.

“Some of the measures in St Andrews have been a hinderance to economic recovery.

“We all want St Andrews to be a safe place for all whether people live, work or study here – as well as for the many visitors to the town – and feel the funds available to could have been put to better use.”

Defending Spaces for People

John Mitchell is service manager for sustainable transport and parking with Fife Council.

He said the measures are there to “keep everyone safe” by creating more walking and cycling space.

“By promoting physical distancing, we’re helping people to spend safely locally and helping prevent Covid-19 transmission.

“The council acted on feedback.

“We are open to a discussion regarding which side of Church Street would be most beneficial for any extra pedestrian space, but investigations so far confirmed the space created is very well used.”

Fife Council refused to be drawn on when the temporary measures will be removed.