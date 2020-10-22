Martel Maxwell: ‘These simple steps are very important for us all’

Scrolling through my Twitter feed the other day, one message stood out.

Hundreds of thousands of people had responded – and yet it hadn’t been sent by a celebrity, politician or household name.

It was a father of twin sons called Edmund O’Leary who said: “I am not OK. Feeling rock bottom.

“Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you.”

I was moved by this man’s honesty.

In a world where everyone seems to want you to know how fabulous they’re looking, or how green their morning juice is, one man found the courage to say he was struggling – then send it to the world.

And the world responded.

Some read the little information section on Edmund’s page and picked up that he liked aviation and struck up conversations about that.

Others, like me, just congratulated him for his honesty.

Read more from Martel here

Because it’s OK not to be OK – and it’s also OK to talk about it.

Ten years ago, I can’t think many people would send such a message but mental health is rightly spoken about far more widely.

A friend with teenage kids recently told me that it’s talked about at school and occasionally she hears of pupils taking time off because they feel down.

I mean (let’s be honest) there’s every chance a teenager might try that one on just to stay in bed and play on their Xbox – and parents have to police that.

But what if they really do need help?

Is it not wonderful they can ask for it when the alternative has the potential to take lives?

The next day, I read in the Tele of a Dundee man who had invited people – you, me, anyone – to walk across the Tay Road Bridge with him every Tuesday at 8pm for the next four weeks.

Organiser Lee Crosby says it’s to take some exercise, but it’s also a chance for a blether if you want one.

It struck me that Lee too was doing something simple but incredibly important in these uncertain times which can act as a breeding ground in our minds for everything from slight anxiety to very dark thoughts.

How can I make a difference in the world? How can I do something to help?

We’ve all had similar questions of ourselves. Surely you have to run a marathon and raise thousands, or spend years setting up a charity…?

But inspirational people are all around.

People who help just by being honest – or put aside a couple of hours to have a walk and a chat.

Sometimes the simple gestures that cost nothing mean the most.