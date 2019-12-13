These are the 10 most popular Dundee restaurants on Trip Advisor

Christmas is just around the corner and restaurants are bustling with festive nights out.

With that in mind, we thought we’d bring you the most popular eateries in Dundee, as voted by TripAdvisor users.

A huge variety of restaurants top TripAdvisor’s list of the best restaurants in Dundee.

This restaurant, offering traditional Indian food in modern surroundings, sits on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry.

The popular venue has a range of vegetarian friendly, vegan, halal and gluten free options.

One recent reviewer said: “Love the new decor at Bombay Joe’s, staff are so friendly and helpful, food as always excellent, super tasty and delicious.”

This big hitter consistently ranks highly in lists of the best places to eat in Dundee.

Serving up a varied selection of Mexican cuisine, the Commercial Street venue always delivers.

One reviewer said: “Had a lovely time and friendly service and great food nice atmosphere for a Monday night. Would recommend this restaurant to everyone.”

Granted it’s not technically Dundee but it does rank very highly so we’d say it’s worth a little trip.

It’s a traditional inn serving award winning cask ale and good home made Scottish food, created using locally sourced produce.

The Sunday roasts are continually praised and they’re pretty reasonably priced too.

This waterfront venue offers incredible views of the River Tay – and a huge selection of delicious dishes too.

Serving the freshest local produce at very enviable prices, this is a must-visit if you’re in Broughty Ferry.

One recent reviewer remarked: “We had dinner here and it was delicious. Lots of choice with plenty of seafood options.

“Portions are on the larger side and unfortunately we didn’t have space for a dessert. Staff were efficient, friendly & helpful. Prices were excellent, well worth a visit.

6. Tahini

This Lebanese and Mediterranean restaurant has been open since 2015.

Good food and good atmosphere are on offer here with a set menu, small plates, vegan and gluten-free options to boot.

A recent reviewer said: “Very good value set tapas menu. Started with selection of cold mezes and bread followed by hot mezes with two rices (lamb rice was lovely).

“Main was a mixed grill that was full of flavour and very tasty. Extras of things you like were available so extra lamb rice with the main. Just over £25 a head with wines and coffee. Great value.”

This elegant brasserie sits mere minutes from Dundee’s esteemed V&A museum.

The service is continually praised and the atmosphere is highly rated too. The menu isn’t vast, but it does offer a wide variation of flavours.

One visitor said: “What a wonderful restaurant! The food was reasonably priced and was beautifully presented and very tasty.

“The staff were very friendly and attentive and the service was first rate. I highly recommend trying one of the many fabulous cocktails! I would highly recommend this restaurant, the best in Dundee.”

Pretty much every single review of this restaurant is glowing. “Quality” and “authentic” are the two words which keep cropping up if you mention Piccolo to anyone.

Situated on Perth Road, the intimate restaurant can seat a maximum of 36 covers so its recommended that you book ahead.

Another popular venue in Broughty Ferry, the “outstanding” food is consistently ranked highly online.

It’s also well-priced, suggesting that quality doesn’t always mean pricey.

A recent reviewer said: “The staff were very friendly and efficient and the food was excellent. We had a selection of dishes between the four of us and all were of a high standard and freshly prepared.”

There are over 2,000 reviews of Sol y Sombra on Trip Advisor. 1,804 of them give this Broughty Ferry-based tapas bar five stars.

The food is incredible, with a great selection. It’s always busy though so we strongly recommend booking in advance.

One recent reviewer said: “Flavours were amazing, staff were helpful and knowledgeable. Felt like a real experience and the ambience was perfect.

“Met the owner Phil and he explained the idea behind his restaurant and we could really appreciate his vision.”

Located at City Quay, this grill restaurant is a Caribbean infused meat house with a truly authentic feel.

The specially selected cuts of meat used in their dishes are sourced locally to maintain the freshest taste.

One individual said: “Was here with my wife and it was absolutely brilliant. Would highly recommend coming here. Very friendly and what a lovely atmosphere.”