These are the 10 most popular Dundee cafés on TripAdvisor

Looking to grab a cup of coffee and a cake? Or maybe you’re just looking for an informal lunch spot?

Thankfully, Dundee has no shortage of excellent cafés to fill your needs so we turned to review and booking site TripAdvisor for the most highly rated spots in the city.

Check out our roundup below.

This is the ideal weekend – and weekday – brunch spot with a vast range of tasty offerings all made from scratch.

People of all ages descend on this city centre cafe and the menu includes quirky delights such as corn fritters and mince on toast.

There are sharing plates available with wide variety of flavours to try.

9. Madigan’s Tearoom & Bookshop

This highly rated eatery on Castle Street is a little treasure trove and if you haven’t already been, make sure you factor a visit in next time you’re in town.

It’s classic lunch fare on offer here, including soup, sandwiches and cakes – not to mention, daily specials.

One recent reviewer said: “What a fantastic place they have here. The staff are very nice. The food is to die for.”

8. The Post House Coffee Co

OK we know this independent coffee house is actually located outside Dundee. But it gets consistently high ratings and is one of the most talked about cafes in the area.

There’s plenty of vegan and vegetarian options and its sweet treats are to die for.

Local reviewer Lucy posted: “My husband and I visited the cafe last Monday and I will be returning. We had a lovely meal including the Italian meatballs and the salted caramel cheesecake went down a treat! Will be returning with friend group very soon.”

This Perth Road eatery is a quirky little space welcoming students and families alike. It gets very busy, especially during the weekends, so head down early if you’re looking to get breakfast.

The staff are warm and attentive, without being overbearing, and the food is always delivered quickly.

A selection of trinkets and paintings on display are also available to buy.

One reviewer said: “Went here for breakfast, with a friend, excellent choices, vegetarian too, had an amazing bacon and fried egg roll, cooked to perfection! Some really lovely things available for sale also, excellent paintings too. Definitely going back here.”

6. Empire State Coffee

Minimalist, with a New York-themed interior, this is the perfect place to visit for a coffee and a croissant.

One reviewer said: “We stopped in here for a quick coffee and sandwich for lunch and were so glad we did. The coffee was great, really nice flavour and the sandwiches were SO good.

“We had a meatball baguette and a ‘Queens’ bagel, absolutely delicious. Fairly priced, nice atmosphere and friendly staff.”

5. Iced Gems

It’s hard to get a seat at this small cafe with a cosy atmosphere, but it’s definitely worth it. There are a huge range of delicacies on offer, tasty coffee and superb service.

Pretty much every single review on Trip Advisor praises the “amazing” customer service.

A local reviewed said: “Iced Gems in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, has such a modest frontage, it gives away nothing about what lies inside.

“The staff are welcoming and friendly; the coffee is the best; and the cakes, tray bakes, scones, sandwiches are Michelin 5 Star. Such a great selection of eats.”

4. Pacamara Food & Drink

Nestled amongst Dundee’s “cultural quarter,” it’s difficult to get a seat any day of the week for Pacamara’s popular brunch menu.

The flavours are fantastic and the prices undoubtedly match the quality of the food.

Reviewer, John S, said: “Still my favourite daytime place in Dundee. All the dishes on the menu are excellent. Relaxing place, friendly staff. All dishes are cooked to order, quality of food makes the short wait well worthwhile.”

3. Simpsons

This welcoming little venue, run by three generations of the Simpson family, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.

They proudly claim that most of their seasonal veg is grown in their Grandad Bill’s allotment in Newburgh. And the quality shows in their food offerings.

They also deserve praise for removing single use plastics almost entirely, introducing stainless steel reusable straws and making sure that all disposable material in their takeout packaging is recyclable.

2. The Palais Tea Room

Retro chic is what this place is all about, with its quirky decor and nostalgic food offerings. Tea is served in china cups and the home baking is fresh and delicious.

One recurring point reviewers make on Trip Advisor is that this eccentric little cafe offers excellent value for money.

A recent poster said: “We came upon this place by chance looking for a quick snack. What a wonderful gem of a place. The staff were friendly efficient and very helpful. The food came at great speed and was delicious.

“The cost was good value for money. Highly recommended for lunch or afternoon tea. Great décor.”

Number one has to be this superb eatery which operates a branch on Exchange Street and another – smaller – one on Perth Road. There’s a reason why I’m guilty of enjoying a breakfast here pretty much every weekend.

The service is efficient, warm and polite and the menu is vast; lunch options include a BBQ jackfruit sandwich and chorizo, goats cheese and roasted peppers panini.

You’d be hard pressed to find a bad review of this affordable and welcoming cafe.