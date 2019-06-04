These are James McPake’s first jobs in the Dundee hotseat

The sun has risen on the James McPake era at Dens Park and the new manager is already hard at work putting together a side capable of bouncing straight back to the Premiership.

With the manager’s seat vacant for three weeks following the sacking of Jim McIntyre on May 12, the to-do list for the successor has been building and building.

So, what is in James’ Dens Park in-tray?

Contracts

Before even getting to look at bringing in fresh faces – something desperately needed before the next season gets under way – the new gaffer urgently needs to decide on a trio of out-of-contract Dundee players.

Cammy Kerr made it clear at the end of the last campaign he wanted to stay with his boyhood club and his new manager will almost certainly feel the same way.

An experienced top-flight defender now, Kerr will be a strong player at Championship level.

Jesse Curran and Kerr Waddell’s contracts have also expired and are likely to be offered new ones, though they may have other clubs interested.

Transfers

With only eight senior first-team players on the books, time is of the essence to begin building a squad capable of competing for the Championship title.

The eight include Jack Hamilton, Andrew Davies, Josh Meekings, Paul McGowan, Kenny Miller, Craig Curran and Andrew Nelson with former Queen of the South midfielder Josh Todd to join on a free.

With those are a group of young players including goalkeeper Calum Ferrie and midfielders Callum Moore and Finn Robertson.

With two keepers in the squad, that’s not a priority for James.

Full-backs, central defensive cover and midfielders, however, certainly are.

Nathan Ralph has already indicated he’ll be departing the club this summer with Hull City and Barnsley keen on the left-back.

Davies and Craig Curran, meanwhile, are at Dens because of their relationship with previous boss McIntyre and assessing their desire to stick around after his sacking will be a job for McPake.

The injury history of both Davies and Meekings – the duo missed the majority of last season with Davies yet to even make his debut for the club – also means bringing in cover at centre-half is a must. Waddell would fill that gap but another would be required.

With no left-back and no contracted right-back, the wide defensive positions need filled.

As for midfield, new boy Todd can be used across the middle of the park and out wide but is only one player.

McGowan will be a key man for McPake but needs help alongside him in central midfield.

Up front, Nelson will be backed to score goals but his injury history also means cover will be needed.

The future of Miller is uncertain after he was interviewed for the manager’s role but wasn’t chosen while Craig Curran has already been mentioned.

Pre-season

The Dark Blues players, how many of them there will be remains unclear, are expected back for pre-season in three weeks, leaving James with not much time to prepare any possible training camps. The new season, meanwhile, begins with the Betfred Cup in just six weeks.

Mentality

As caretaker, McPake was very clear on his aims to change the feeling around the club to a much more positive place.

He made small inroads with that in his week in charge but now is tasked with transforming the playing squad into a positive, determined bunch capable of going for the title.