Thermal imaging equipment to be used in search for dog swept away in River Tay

Thermal imaging cameras are being used to try and trace a dog who was swept away in the River Tay, as the search continues into its third day.

As reported in the Tele yesterday, Border terrier Tilly was involved in an accident when she fell into the River Tay in Dunkeld, Perthshire, around 5.45pm on Sunday.

Moderators on the Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Facebook page said that a number of volunteers had come forward to help the search after her heartbroken owners watched her swept away by the currents in the river.

The post, made around 12.15am this morning, said: “Hi everyone, I would like to apologise for the late update but it’s been a busy night pulling together information of where has been searched along with us helping other missing pets too.

“Today quite a bit of the river was searched by numerous volunteers. From Birnam down to Murthly and even parts of Meikleour.

“Ghillies have been providing their knowledge on their river and have been amazing with spreading the word for everyone to keep an eye out on their stretch of the river. Some have been out on multiple occasions today which has been kind of them too.

“Sadly parts of the river which could have acted as a safe spot for Tilly to get out are completely submerged by fast flowing water. Some parts are not completely submerged though and will be kept getting checked.

“Thermal equipment has been used to check the river but so far nothing has been picked up. We will keep trying again tomorrow though.”

They added: “The support you have all given Tilly’s family has been amazing, especially helping to search in today’s weather. I know I keep saying it but please do be incredibly careful when searching as the river is still high in places and slippy underfoot.

“We are in contact with Tilly’s family and promise to keep everyone updated with any developments. Thank you again.”

Anyone who has information about Tilly’s whereabouts should call 07432 368 792.