Theresa May signs whisky for Montrose man’s raffle

Prime Minister Theresa May has signed a bottle of rare whisky for a raffle.

Robin Nicolson works at GlaxoSmithKline in Montrose and is raising £4,500 for Save the Children with an Ethiopian challenge. He will spend one week climbing the 14,927ft Ras Dashen peak, then visit a local community to understand more about Save the Children’s work in the country.

He will be one of 40 GSK employees from 25 countries hoping to raise £184,000, which will be matched by the firm.

Robin was visited by Angus MP Kirstene Hair and given the whisky to raffle. Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/RobinNicolson to donate.