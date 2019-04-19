There’s still work to be done, but Brechin hall group hopes for even more visitors

Further transformations are afoot at Brechin City Hall, where volunteers hope footfall will reach new heights this year.

Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug) says almost 12,000 people walked through the doors last year, and they’re hoping for even more success this year to allow them to continue their revamp.

The group took over the running of the hall from Angus Council in May 2016, after the community rallied to save the facility following the creation of Brechin Community Campus.

The 19th Century B-listed building was fitted with new windows last autumn and major masonry repair work was carried out by Angus Council as part of its agreement to support BCHug’s running of the hall.

New interior lighting has been installed, with other equipment already added and further improvements planned.

Chairman Ron Stewart said: “Last year was incredibly busy for us, not just in terms of bookings but also behind the scenes.

“Between our team we tallied up about 450 hours of cleaning – the equivalent of nearly 19 days.

“It made it all worth it when we were awarded charitable status last spring, which allows us to access different grant schemes in the future to support our ambitious plans.”

The group was recently awarded funding from the Angus Leader programme for its stage lighting and theatre curtain project.

“Our next major project will be to relocate the ladies’ toilets within the hall to a much more suitable and larger space,” said Mr Stewart.

He also appealed for new members to get involved on the BCHug management committee.

Anyone interested can email mail@brechin cityhall.org.