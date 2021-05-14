A Perth man who twice had sex with a child, ordered her to hide under his bed when police arrived at his door.

Officers went to Martin Reeves’ flat after his 15-year-old victim was reported missing.

Reeves told police he had not seen the youngster, before they pointed out her jacket lying on his sofa and her hand sticking out from underneath his bed.

The 33-year-old had met the teenager the night before, and invited her back to his home in the city’s South Street.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in sexual activity with the youngster in December last year.

He was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders’ register.

‘Hide under the bed’

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court Reeves’ victim was a vulnerable “looked- after child”.

“At the time, the accused was reminded that she was 15 but this did not seem to worry him,” he said.

“That afternoon, there was knocking at the accused’s door.

“He instructed (the child) to hide under the bed, which she did.”

The court heard police had attended at the property as part of inquiries into the teenager’s disappearance.

Mr Sweeney said: “The accused refused to open the door, and told the officers: ‘Come back when you have a warrant’.”

“He then opened the door slightly, wearing just a top and boxer shorts.

“He repeated that (the child) was not with him and he had not seen her.”

Eventually, police entered the property and soon noticed the girl’s distinctively patterned jacket on his sofa, Mr Sweeney said.

“They pointed the jacket out to the accused, who maintained he had not seen (the girl) but eventually stated that she had been there earlier, but had since gone away.

“An officer then noticed a hand sticking out from underneath the bed.

“Moving the covers, he saw the complainer.”

Remanded in custody

On leaving the property, Reeves shouted to police: “There’s nothing wrong with a 16-year-old and a 33-year-0ld.”

The youngster was medically examined and told police that she had had sex with Reeves.

Defence agent David Holmes told the court his client had pled guilty so the teenager would not be required to come to court and give evidence.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentenced for reports and Reeves was remanded in custody.

He will return to court for sentence on June 24.