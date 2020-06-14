There’s a coo loose, aboot this hoose…

There were some surprise visitors to a Dundee street on Sunday night.

A number of cows were seen ambling along Strathyre Avenue in the Ferryfields area of Broughty Ferry.

The beasts, which appear to have escaped from a local field, seemed not to have a care in the world as they strutted down the road — although onlookers did say they were adhering to social distancing guidelines.

It is not the first time cows have been seen in the local area, with reports of them roaming the estate said to be commonplace.