‘There is absolutely no excuse’: More than 30 people caught speeding on Tayside’s roads over the weekend

Thirty-nine drivers have been caught speeding on Tayside’s roads over the weekend.

Four of these drivers were caught driving over 100mph and another was stopped on the A90 after driving at 96mph.

Among numerous other detected offences, 13 drivers were found with no insurance.

Tayside Roads Policing Unit’s Inspector Greg Burns said: “There is absolutely no excuse for driving at speeds like this.

“While the roads may be quieter due to the coronavirus lockdown, they are no less dangerous. Thoughtless and reckless behaviour like this can, and does, lead to serious injuries and worse.

“If you are caught speeding and find yourself being fined or banned, you have no-one to blame but yourself.

“It’s also worth reminding everyone that even though you may be using your car less frequently than usual, it still needs to be fully and properly insured.

“Despite the lifestyle changes we are all currently dealing with, our officers are still out patrolling the roads, and in conjunction with our colleagues policing local communities, will continue to trace and deal with those selfish individuals who wrongly believe that speed limits and road laws do not apply to them.”