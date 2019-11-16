‘There have not been any winners in this tragic situation:’ Murderer Steven Dickie found dead just months after conviction

Kirriemuir killer Steven Dickie has been found dead in prison less than six months into his life sentence for murdering Steven Donaldson.

Dickie, 24, is understood to have been discovered by prison officers at HMP Perth yesterday morning, sparking a police investigation.

Officers are not said to be treating his death as suspicious.

Prison bosses have intimated that a fatal accident inquiry will be held to determine the circumstances of the killer’s demise.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.30am on Friday November 15 2019, police received a report a 24-year-old man had died in Perth prison. His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Prison Service said: “Steven Alexander Dickie, 24, a prisoner at HMP Perth has died. He was convicted at Edinburgh Court on May 30 2019.

“Police Scotland has been advised and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal.

“A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”

Dickie was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years in May for murdering Steven Donaldson in June last year. He had served 169 days of his sentence at the time of his death.

A relative of Steven Donaldson said: “We just want justice for Steven and hope and pray Tasmin and Callum get increased sentences for even trying to appeal their sentences.”

Some locals reacted to the news with shock, while others said no tears would be shed. Carol Conway, 72, who has lived in the community for 26 years, said: “The whole community was rocked by this. I don’t think the news of Dickie’s passing will bring the family any closure.”

Angelina Fairgrieve said it was “good riddance”, for the torment Dickie subjected Donaldson to. She said: “I have no sympathy for him. He was a scumbag for what he did to that young man.”

An elderly man who declined to give his name said there was “very little sympathy” for Dickie in the local area, while a woman entering the local pharmacy said it was the “best news” she’d heard all day.

The woman added: “This community is still reeling from what happened. I just told some people working in one of the businesses and they actually cheered to hear he was dead.”

Angus provost Ronnie Proctor said there were “no winners” in Dickie’s death.

Mr Proctor, said: “I feel sorry for the families of those involved, mostly for young Steven Donaldson.

“But I also have to feel sorry for the parents of those who committed this crime and what they have to live with. They have to live with the circumstances of what their children have done forever.

“There have not been any winners in this tragic situation.

“But I think the family of Steven Donaldson has behaved impeccably and with a great deal of dignity.”