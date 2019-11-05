‘There are others like me who don’t get the help they need after leaving Carseview Centre’

To many looking from the outside Scott Smith had it all.

The 29-year-old had a full-time job, a fiancée and three children before an accident at work changed his life in 2015.

Fast-forward four years – and the former road worker contemplates taking his own life every single day.

A visibly distressed Scott today revealed he has dealt with a tumultuous few years that have transformed his life.

The death of his sister Jennie Cameron was among a number of family losses in a short period of time.

Her brave battle against cancer was documented in the Evening Telegraph before she died on the day she was due to be married in September 2018.

Scott was admitted to Carseview the following month after attempting to take his own life.

Now the former St Saviour’s High pupil is urging for greater aftercare support for those struggling with mental health issues.

© DC Thomson

He said: “Since I had an accident at work it has sort of spiralled from there.

“From being a man who used to work to support his family to being like this is incredibly hard to take.

“I was in Carseview on two separate occasions the month that I attempted to take my own life.

“I still have suicidal thoughts daily.”

His fiancée, Cheryl, had to become his carer as the family attempted to rebuild their life in Brechin.

An unfortunate brush with the law had seen Scott appear in court earlier this year.

The police found a haul of antique knives in his car on Fairbairn Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Scott was encouraged to start collecting knives by his mental health nurses when he was staying at the Carseview Centre.

© DC Thomson

Scott added: “I had just bought the antique knives that day.

“It was a case of wrong place, wrong time, after dropping off a family friend.

“That pending court case didn’t help with my on-going issues.”

Scott had hoped with the support of the community mental health team he could get his life back on track in Angus.

He admitted a lack of regular support had seen his progress “stall”.

He added: “Whether its a lack of funding or overworked staff, I believe there are failings in the system.

“I know of others who are in a similar position to me who feel they can’t get the help they need.

“There are massive gaps in the system.”

Scott said he wanted to tell his story so that people could be more aware that mental health issues “don’t just go away”.

He added: “Despite leaving Carseview my mental health issues didn’t stop the day I left that door.

“It is an ongoing struggle and you need those support measures in place.

“I want to get the help to turn this around.

“Although we have things like Mental Health Awareness Week I believe there is still a lack of understanding of the struggles people face.”

A spokeswoman for Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said, “Multidisciplinary community mental health teams are available in every town in Angus.

These teams include nurses, doctors, social workers, psychologists and allied health professionals.

“Community Mental Health Teams also commission third sector services to deliver care in the home and the community seven-days-a-week.”