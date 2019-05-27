Thera-pony Rosie joins in celebration at austism-friendly day in Dundee barbers

Sommervilles Barber’s in Fintry celebrated its first birthday with a fun autism/child-friendly day, including a visit from R&J Thera-pony Rosie.

Salon owner Lisa Sommerville, 33, said: “It was fantastic. All the kids had a great time.

“It was busier than I expected it would be, there was a queue down the street. Lots of autistic kids enjoyed the pony.”

Lisa added: “We took the kids down in groups where they got to groom the pony and pet it. We coloured all the kids’ hair with spray paint. We also had a sensory room in case the kids felt a little overwhelmed.”

Lisa added that autism was something close to her heart. “We are autistic-friendly. No matter the disabilities people are always welcome and what better way to celebrate than putting on a child friendly day?”

n Picture shows Lisa with first client of the day, her nephew Andrew Donnan, 12; and Rebecca Tait with Thera-pony Rosie.