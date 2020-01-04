Theft of wheelie bins across Dundee on the decline

The number of wheelie bins reported lost or stolen from Dundee in 2019 has halved since the previous year.

Figures obtained by the Evening Telegraph in a Freedom of Information request found that there have been 2,438 wheelie bins stolen so far this year.

That’s just under half of the 4,853 bins that were reported for the year 2018.

For 2017-18 there were 3,691 reports of wheelie bins being stolen or reported missing, 1,748 for the year before and 1,691 for the year 2015-16.

The response from Dundee City Council stated: “It should be noted that over this time period thousands of extra wheelie bins were put into circulation as part of service changes for enhancing recycling collections.”

The council said it does not hold cost information on wheelie bins that are stolen or reported missing.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

In its response it added: “A £150,000 budget is utilised year-on-year for when containers are required for new properties that are built; or to new commercial customers; or to householders and traders who wish to participate in recycling schemes or where containers require to be replaced.”

Councillor Anne Rendall, Neighbourhood Services Convener said the council worked closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as well as Police Scotland to try and target potential areas where problems with wheelie bins might occur.

She said: “It’s not often it’s criminal, things just happen to bins unfortunately.

“We have put out a lot more bins over the past four years new we have started the new recycling charter. We have had to change the way we were dealing with refuse, there has been a shift in the way we do things.”

She added: “I would just urge people to realise bins are valuable. I would urge people to treat them respectfully and try and help is in our recycling aims. We want to put as little as possible to landfill.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We provide a domestic and commercial waste collection and recycling service to more than 74,000 properties and 2,000 commercial customers in the city of Dundee.

“Every year we issue wheelie bins for a variety of reasons, including where new properties are built, for householders who wish to participate in recycling schemes and where containers have been lost or damaged.”