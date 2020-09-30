Theft from taxi in Dundee sparks calls for driver data protection changes

A taxi owner who fell victim to theft has called for greater data protection measures to protect Dundee’s drivers.

Derek Nicoll, 40, made off with cabbie Graeme Munro’s bank cards in the early hours of September 25 after entering his unlocked taxi on Carolina Court.

Mr Munro, who unusually forgot to check his car locks that night, awoke to a text from Santander.

“The bank asked me if I had used my cards at 1.30am, 1.35am and 2.40am,” he said.

“The first time was at the petrol station on Allan Street and then at the Shell garage on Forfar Road.

“The stupid mistake he made was being caught on CCTV there.“

Graeme said it was easy to target taxis because licenced drivers’ details were registered and visible online.

© Kris Miller/DCT Media

Nicoll, of Atholl Street, pleaded guilty to entering the insecure vehicle and stealing bank cards, cash and a toy on September 25.

He also admitted inducing an employee of Shell, East Marketgait, to provide him with goods worth £9.30 and £11.30 respectively.

Prosecutor David Currie told Dundee Sheriff Court a number of contactless transactions were carried out but they were not carried out by the complainer.

“The witness believed the card was in his vehicle. He went out to his parked vehicle and there was obvious signs that somebody had been in the vehicle.

“His wallet was still there but the bank cards were missing.”

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Nicoll, a man with previous convictions, had managed to stay out of trouble for the past seven years after moving to Manchester and working in the hospitality sector.

However, after losing his job and returning to Dundee last year, she said Nicoll had fallen back into drug misuse.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Nicoll until November for reports and released him on bail.

© D C Thomson & Co Ltd

Chris Elder, taxi secretary for Unite the Union, said: “We’ve had a spate of thefts from taxis in Dundee before, but not recently until this.”

Chris said it was essential for public safety that all taxi drivers were listed in the public domain, but driver safety also had to be considered.

He said: “The list could name drivers, but I don’t think their addresses should be on it.

“Likewise, drivers’ badges should have their ID number but not their name. A number would still make them identifiable.

“Options like this need to be looked at. Meanwhile, I’d advise drivers not to leave any valuables in their vehicles overnight.”