Theatre show cancelled after leaking roof causes stage to flood during performance

A Scottish theatre show was cancelled after a leaking roof caused the stage to flood.

The audience was watching The Crucible in His Majesty’s Theatre, in Aberdeen, on Saturday night when persistent heavy rain caused water to pour through the roof and on to the boards.

A lack of time to fix the problem meant the show was called off.

Customers were told to leave the theatre and were given a full refund.

The show was the last in a four-night run.

Despite the cancellation, yesterday’s performance by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra went ahead as planned.

All other shows this week, including X Factor winner Sam Bailey tomorrow, will also go ahead.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Performing Arts told the Evening Express: “Due to persistent heavy rain and ongoing roof repairs, we experienced an issue with water entering the auditorium.

“There was a lack of time to resolve this without causing a major delay to the beginning of the performance.

“The show was cancelled and refunds have been issued.

“There is no lasting damage and future shows will go ahead as planned.”