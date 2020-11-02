A unique theatre performance is being launched which will take an audience of one on an audio tour of the Hilltown.

Hulltoon Space Hopper is a one-on-one journey produced by Studio Space Art that will explore the themes of memory, community, connection and home.

Sharron Devine, theatre maker and director and one half of the Dundee-based independent art house, hopes that the work will help create an “intimate conversation” about the local area with audience members.

The production is due to start next month, subject to coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

Sharron, who is originally from the Hilltown, returned to the city around four years ago after a 20-year period of studying in London and working regionally and internationally.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to make some work for Dundee and about Dundee – but I’ve always been doing lots of other things at the same time.

© Supplied by Photography by Pip

“I specialise in making theatre for small groups and also for one audience member at a time. The project is for one person at a time – we’ll be safely distanced with masks and then we will journey down the hill to various different parts – it’s an audio journey.

“It’s about community, it’s about memory. A lot of it is to do with human connection and past times. This way of working is a beautiful way to work with your audience because you’re having a very intimate conversation.”

The free 40-minute performance, aimed at anyone aged 18 and above and supported by Battersea Art Centre in London, will be the ﬁrst in a trilogy of works that will visit and remember the local area.

Sharron has been keen to create a piece of work for her old neighbourhood for a long time but notes that coronavirus has had a significant impact on the creative arts sector.

“As a theatre maker, the arts are in a terrible place at the moment. I’ve had to sort out pausing all my international and regional works,” she explained.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

All her work and commissions were halted in March.

She said: “I guess lockdown has given me the chance to really focus my attention on what I really wanted to do, uninterrupted.”

The performances will begin on November 16 and run every Monday, Tuesday and Saturday until December 19.

Sharron will meet individuals at the Five Ways roundabout before journeying down the hill with them.

To book tickets go to brownpapertickets.com or drop into Coldside Library and ask at reception where you can leave your name and contact details before being contacted by Studio Space Art.