Theatre company bringing ‘A-Z of Dundee’ production to Dundee Rep

After a warm reception in community spaces across the city, a theatre company is bringing its “A-Z of Dundee” production home for its first run in a theatre.

The Dundee Rep production is billed as a fast-paced musical comedy which tells some of the stories that have made the City of Discovery the place it is today.

It is written by John and Gerry Kielty and directed by Ewan Donald.

The Tele spoke to Ewan about the production.

He said it was the perfect show to premiere in a community setting. “We take one production into the community each year and this one just made perfect sense for our 80th year,” he said.

“There’s a curiosity in Dundee that’s built up over the years about the events that have shaped the city.

© Supplied

“The live element of theatre gives the audience a real opportunity to connect with the stories being told.”

Ewan says that the A-Z of Dundee will tell some stories that are familiar but there will be lots of surprises for even the most knowledge-able of Dundonians.

He said: “The focus is on all the good bits of Dundee.

“We’ve tried to focus on some of the lesser-known stories of the city.”

A section of the production focuses on the role pioneering women have played. Another focuses on the weird and wonderful events that one could struggle to imagine happening anywhere else.

Ewan said: “One story I love is about a pigeon who helped save the lives of two RAF servicemen, and the uproar over him being stuffed and added to the collection of the The McManus.

“And did you know that Dundee is the Bigfoot-sighting capital of Scotland?”

The director promises there will be something in mind for everyone.

The A-Z of Dundee runs at The Rep from October 2-12.

Tickets can be purchased via dundeerep.co.uk or by calling 01382 223530.