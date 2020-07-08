Theatre bosses say Dundee Rep is ‘not going anywhere’ after it was forced to shelve its autumn and Christmas productions

Bosses at Dundee Rep have said they are “not going anywhere”, despite the theatre’s announcement that it was cancelling its autumn and Christmas programme.

In a letter to its audiences, the Rep said it would not be able to deliver its traditional autumn season, and said there would be no annual Christmas production on its stage.

However, following the UK Government’s announcement to invest £97 million in theatres, independent cinemas and art venues across Scotland, the Rep has said it will continue to delight audiences across Dundee.

And on Tuesday, the Rep was “wrapped” in words of positivity as part of a national campaign to make sure people don’t forget about local arts venues during the lockdown.

Andrew Panton, artistic director at Dundee Rep, said: “The announcement from the UK Government is fantastic, it will allow the arts industry to move in a positive direction and gives us a comprehensive solution.

“For weeks we have not known what is going to happen, so this really is something that can give us a bit of confidence and allow us to plan ahead.

“Normally in June and July we would be announcing our whole autumn season through to summer 2021, but we can’t do that this year, but we will be looking to continue working, just a little bit differently.

Today, we release A MESSAGE TO OUR AUDIENCES, reflecting as we navigate through these extraordinary times and embark on the next part of the journey with you. Read our FULL MESSAGE here ➡️https://t.co/C43zZNCTet #LoveDanceScotland#LoveTheatreScotland pic.twitter.com/KRoxhhWALx — Dundee Rep (@DundeeRep) July 2, 2020

“We will need to see how this money will be dispersed through Scotland before we will know what the specific impact on the Rep will be, but it is still very welcome.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, Dundee Rep had to furlough 97% of its staff, and the building on Tay Square has been closed ever since.

Instead of working from the theatre, the staff have instead been trying to reach people online and so far have managed to engage with 80,000 people.

Andrew continued: “We will need to explore different plans for Christmas this year because we can’t be in the theatre until the Scottish Government moves to phase four.

“We will need to find a different way to celebrate the season with our audiences because we see so many people at Christmas who don’t come to the theatre at any other time of the year, and for many young children it is the first time they come to the theatre.

“Our job as storytellers is to find new ways to share our stories with the community of Dundee.

“We just need to focus in the local community in the weeks and months to come because we can’t do any national or international touring because of the travel restrictions.

“Dundee Rep is not going anywhere.”